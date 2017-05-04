Sampdoria look at Lapadula

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are ready to go for Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula if they sell Luis Muriel and Patrik Schick this summer.

The centre-forward is in his debut Serie A campaign at the age of 27 and contributed a creditable six goals and three assists in 23 games.

Many of those were off the bench, though he has recent pushed in front of Carlos Bacca in the San Siro pecking order.

According to Il Secolo XIX newspaper, Sampdoria have set their sights on Lapadula for next season if their current crop of forwards move on.

They would be able to guarantee more regular playing time at Marassi and the chance to further grow his profile.

Lapadula helped Pescara to promotion from Serie B last season by scoring a massive 30 goals in 44 games, including the play-offs.

Samp Coach Marco Giampaolo has reportedly put him on his list of candidates to reinforce the squad.

