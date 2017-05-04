Gandini: 'No news on Totti retirement'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Umberto Gandini confirmed interest in Franck Kessie and insisted Francesco Totti’s imminent retirement was “nothing new.”

The general manager spoke to Mediaset Premium this evening and was asked about the controversy when new director Monchi announced Totti would be quitting football to join the club staff.

“Monchi did nothing other than reiterate what the club had said on other occasions, which is what’s plainly written on paper: the contract with Francesco reads that his activity as a player will terminate on June 30 and then he’ll assume other roles in the club.

“Perhaps the circumstances of saying this in a presentation Press conference surprised some, but there was nothing new in the information given.

“We’ve been saying since last June and July that Totti is and will remain an integral part of Roma.”

Of course, the same debate was had last year and eventually Roma agreed to add another year to Totti’s contract when he said he wasn’t ready to hang up his boots.

Turning 41 in September, Totti has so far not publicly acknowledged he will give up his playing career this summer, even after the Monchi statements.

Meanwhile, Gandini was also asked about the apparent bidding war with Milan for Atalanta’s €28m-rated midfielder Kessie.

“There is too much talk about the transfer market… Of course we are interested in him, absolutely, just as I think he is of interest to other clubs too.

“A deal has to be worked out between three parties: those who sell, those who buy and the player himself. We’ll see how it ends up.”

