Post new comment

Mistakes he has made a few and now Joe Hart possibly faces the final curtain in Turin. He has loved laughed and cried and certainly had his share of losing, but when all is said and done, he has certainly done it his way.

The outcast from Manchester City arrived in Turin to much applause and, whilst he has had mixed fortunes, he has faced it all with a smile. This has endeared him to the Granata faithful, so much so that they have ignored his errors and want him desperately to continue enjoying the city.

Torino are not averse to seeing foreign players amongst their ranks, so it begs the question why Hart fascinates them so much? Is it the fact that he is the first English goalkeeper to play in Serie A since the 1930s? No, not at all. They like him as he is a prestigious signing, he is England’s Number 1, he is professional, working hard to speak Italian and this is always appreciated (especially as he is English), and what’s more he is extremely likeable. Sinisa Mihajlovic noted: “I love Joe, he’s a great guy… but we’ve conceded that type of goal three times already.”

Whilst the Englishman has many friends in Turin, he has made several errors and the media noticed. La Stampa nicknamed him “The Butterfly Catcher” as he flapped at crosses against Atalanta and Crotone, among others. The ball went straight through him against Inter and this was one of the five goals he has been responsible for this season. Whilst he has not been well-protected by Torino’s defence, he has certainly not helped himself.

Perspective is needed in Hart’s case, because he has improved as a goalkeeper. His temperament is much better than the pumped-up man seen in Euro 2016. His positioning has also improved, he has flapped at some crosses, but overall has been very confident on balls in from the flanks. His shot-stopping has also been exceptional at times, and whilst he hasn’t been as spectacular as in England, this again is down to his positioning. The coaching he received in Italy made him calmer and more controlled, whilst strategically and tactically he is more cultured, and this will serve him well in future.

Hart has spoken about his desire to continue his journey abroad and perhaps this won’t be at Torino, but his appetite for this is refreshing. His development could continue in Italy and, if he continues to learn from their approach, perhaps add another few years to his career.

He isn’t perfect, he hasn’t claimed to be, but he has been brave by taking on a new culture and a different style of football. Hart has brought smiles to the faces of the Granata and in doing so he has developed as a goalkeeper. Who knows, Italy may become his new home?

