Cairo: 'Torino could surprise Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo reveals his belief that his side 'could be a surprise' in Saturday's derby with Juventus.

The game kicks off at 19:45 UK time, click here for a preview.

But what was the owner's favourite ever derby match?

"Certainly it was a Milan-Inter match: I lived in Milan, I loved [Gianni] Rivera, before Toro I was a Milan fan," admitted Cairo to Gazzetta dello Sport. "But the Turin derby soon came to my heart, also because I could not tolerate Juve much.

"And the most beautiful memory is that of two years ago, we beat Juventus after twenty years. It was even better than winning at San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao."

How is Cairo's relationship with the Juve leadership?

"Good, like it was demonstrated with the recent words of [John] Elkann who praised me in his letter to shareholders. I also have a good relationship with Andrea Agnelli. As for the rest, how can I not compliment them for what they are doing?"

What does the President think of Leonardo Bonucci's son Lorenzo, who supports Torino?

"Everything is very sweet in this thing he has. And the child has such a cute face."

Moving on to matters on the pitch, the owner spoke about Saturday's derby.

"It's one of those games that we know how to do. Like the one at home against Milan: we started strong and put them under pressure.

"At Juventus stadium it’s a bit more difficult, but with the right motivation you can do great things. Maybe it will be a surprise."

Will Cairo speak to the players in order to fire them up?

"Whatever the Coach thinks: he is the conductor, it would mean undermining him. And if I have to motivate myself, I would say that there is a problem. I do not even speak after matches, except once after a 5-1 at Genoa. I went to the dressing room and said tough things."

Cairo was then asked whether there will be any special bonus for winning the game, and if he thinks Juventus will be distracted by their forthcoming Champions League semi-final second leg with Monaco.

"They already earn enough. And the prize is to win the derby.

"No: they will be motivated and focused like us. And then, with the squad they have there off the bench could come [Paulo] Dybala and [Miralem] Pjanic."

Who is the player on the Juve team that Cairo is most envious of?

"If I have to say a name it’s [Gianluigi] Buffon. He’s had a crazy career, he’s got a sense of belonging, and he's a good guy too."

