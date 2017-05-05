Cairo: 'I won't sell Belotti in Italy'

By Football Italia staff

With Andrea Belotti's release clause set at €100m for foreign clubs, Torino President Urbano Cairo states he 'won't sell him in Italy'.

Il Gallo may remain in Granata next season, but what about Manchester City loanee Joe Hart?

"He's a top level goalkeeper," the President told Gazzetta dello Sport. "He made some mistakes but he is there, no one throws a cross on him. But City do not have clear ideas about it and we cannot afford to wait."

Does Belotti have anything to envy from Gonzalo Higuain?

"Belotti scores with his right, left, and his head: he’s only missing a goal with his chest. But do you know what the beautiful thing about him is? He is the first to say he still has a lot to learn, he is so humble.

"He has refused to ‘I Signori del Calcio’ for Sky because he says ‘I'm not a Signori del Calcio yet.’ Higuain has something to envy from Belotti: age."

What about the €100m release clause?

"It’s the right value, I think. And it’s only for foreigners. In Italy there is no clause and do you know why? Because I won’t sell Belotti. Another year at Torino and another 30 goals will be good for him and for us.

"It's that he has so much desire to score that sometimes ends up going doing too much, such as colliding with Maxi Lopez. If they keep him at bay in the derby, he is the type that does not score for two games and maybe the next he will score three."

