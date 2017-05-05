Ultras threaten Roma players

By Football Italia staff

Anonymous ultras have threatened Roma players with a grim message outside the Colosseum - and hanging mannequins.

After Lazio fans held a mock funeral for their rivals outside the Trigoria training ground, the latest incident had a more sinister feel.

“Some advice, without offence… Sleep with the light on!,” the banner read. The message was displayed on a bridge, with dummies of Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Daniele De Rossi hanging underneath.

This could be considered as a direct threat to the players, with La Stampa reporting that the Rome police are looking into the matter.

A preliminary report suggests that Roma Ultras linked to the extreme right may be behind the display, whereas other sources claim Lazio Ultras created the ugly tableau.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility.

Photo credit: La Stampa

