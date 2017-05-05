NEWS
Friday May 5 2017
Atalanta linked with Josip Ilicic
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are reportedly interested in a summer bid for Fiorentina attacking midfielder Josip Ilicic.

According to Tuttosport, with the almost certain loss of Franck Kessie this summer, La Dea are looking for options in midfield.

Although the Slovenian plays further forward for the Viola, the report suggests that Coach Gian Piero Gasperini would be open to the idea of changing his role.

With Fiorentina looking to overhaul their squad in the summer, they are likely to want to cash in on the 29-year-old before he can leave for free at the end of next season.

