Pallotta: 'Totti to be technical director'

By Football Italia staff

Roma President James Pallotta confirms that Francesco Totti will become a technical director at the club.

After new sporting director Monchi released the news on Wednesday, the American owner confirmed what had been discussed.

As yet, the legendary captain has not spoken officially in the Press about the news, but Pallotta insists that he had already discussed this with him before it was released.

“I had already spoken to him about this, he will be the technical director,” the 59-year-old told Il Messaggero. “Monchi can only learn from him”.

