Ausilio meets Mendes over Fabinho

By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio reportedly had dinner with with agent Jorge Mendes over a potential move for Fabinho.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the pair met in Monte Carlo ahead of the Champions League semi-final between Monaco and Juventus.

The discussion was said to be centred around 23-year-old right-back Fabinho, with the Nerazzurri very much in the market to strengthen in that position this summer.

Ausilio is said to have been enquiring about the player’s availability with the agent, with the Brazilian currently under contract until 2021.

