Higuain: 'Our secret is togetherness'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain insists the secret to the success of Juventus is the togetherness of the squad, declaring 'we all work together'.

The striker scored a brace against Monaco, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo fired in a hat-trick in Real Madrid's semi-final with Atletico. Does he feel the competition with his former team-mate?

"No, I try to do my best not to think about others," Pipita told Corriere dello Sport. "We are close to an extraordinary goal and we must only look after ourselves.

"The treble? Three important objectives are a step closer, it's time to give our all. We hope that it becomes a dream season.

"However it isn’t over yet in the Champions League. Monaco are strong and the result could be reopened. We have to be calm, we have not won anything yet."

What about a match-up in the final with his former side Real Madrid?

"It would definitely be a special situation because I played for seven years at Madrid. But first, I insist, we have to win the semi-final."

Juventus could win the Scudetto this weekend should they take the points against Torino and Roma slip up against Milan.

"We are very concentrated on the championship. We hope to beat Torino and close the league as soon as possible.

"The goal I missed? I’m always quiet and I never lost confidence in football, those who work hard are rewarded. I commit myself so much and I always try to do well, the important thing is to remain calm.

"The only goal is for the fans, who make the effort to follow us across many kilometers, those who pay the ticket fee. They trust us, and they deserve it like family and friends."

What does Higuain think is the secret to his side's fine results this season?

"That we are a team in which everybody works together. We realised how strong we are, we know we can fight anyone, so it's a matter of believing.

"We are close to three important goals and we hope to reach them."

