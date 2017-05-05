Matthaus: 'Inter forever!'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter midfielder Lothar Mattaus reveals 'Once you've been at Inter, you're a fan forever'.

The 56-year-old also recounted stories of his former teammates from during his four-year spell with the Nerazzurri between 1988 and 1992.

"Next I go to my home at San Siro, the former Germany international told Gazzetta dello Sport." If you are Inter once, you will be forever. You can change your wife, but never your team.

"Mentally I feel more Italian than German. During my career I lived through the most exciting years at Inter, just in time for my best football.

"That Serie A had people like [Diego] Maradona, [Michel] Platini, [Marco] Van Basten and Italian teams won in Europe and in the world.

"The goal at Napoli in 1988-89 is unforgettable, just like the atmosphere. They talked about it for a week in bars and supermarkets in Milan: we had to beat Napoli and Maradona.

"My team-mates? The nicest was [Nicola] Berti, but it was a good fight with [Walter] Zenga. [Aldo] Serena was the most closed, [Giuseppe] Bergomi the more serious, [Andreas] Brehme the optimist. The cheekiest? [Ramon] Diaz, but off the field he was a gentleman. I was the mediator. The result before everything.

"At Bayern I was taught that you play to win. When I arrived at Inter I heard it said: if we win at home and it’s fine to draw away.

"The week before the famous Inter-Napoli match we played at Bologna. I announced: "We will win 4-0." Bergomi opened his eyes and looks at me. We won 6-0."

