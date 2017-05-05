Sartori: 'Kessie waiting for Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta sporting director Giovanni Sartori admits Franck Kessie 'waiting to make a decision on his future' as 'he's wanted by Chelsea'.

The in-demand 20-year-old midfielder has been subject to much transfer talk this term, and the club exectutive confirmed that Roma had made an offer.

"At Roma they love him and the offer could be sufficient in view of the fact that we are not far from an agreement," Sartori told itasportpress.

"There is nothing concrete yet, as the player has to make his assessments with the capital club and his agent is taking care of things from an economic perspective.

"He’s also wanted by Milan but the Rossoneri have not yet presented a real deal.

"The player wants to wait until the end of the season to make a decision, partly because he is attracted to the Premier League, as Chelsea really like him."

