Nesta: Simeone must leave Atleti

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Nesta has advised former Lazio teammate Diego Simeone to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, amidst speculation linking the Coach with Inter.

Simeone has been in charge of Atleti since late 2011, but their likely failure to reach the Champions League final this season may prompt the Argentine to seek pastures new.

“I’ll only say that Simeone needs to move on,” the ex-Milan and Italy defender told BeIN Sports.

“He’s been at Atletico Madrid for six years, but now’s the right time for a change.

“He did an incredible job, but I think it's right that he opts for a new challenge.

“I played with him. He’s a special person that lives life with passion.

“He always needs emotion and lives every day to do his best.”

