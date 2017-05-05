NEWS
Friday May 5 2017
Agent: Lazio perfect for Taison
By Football Italia staff

The agent of Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison claims Lazio are interested in his client as Serie A “would be perfect for him”.

Taison is reportedly set to leave Shakhtar this summer after seven years in Ukraine, the attacker having broken into the Brazil squad last August and the World Cup being less than 18 months away.

“I’ve received some calls from Italy. Inter? No, from Lazio,” Diego Dornelles told Radio Bandeirantes.

“Taison wants to play at the World Cup in Russia with the [Brazilian] national team and Serie A would be perfect for him to showcase his qualities.

“The Premier League would also be a nice stage for him. He’s played in Europe for a long time and now he’s ready to play an important League.”

