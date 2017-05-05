Allegri: Belotti not for Juve

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Max Allegri warns Andrea Belotti and Gonzalo Higuain “can’t play together”, while young players “think they’re phenomena after 30 minutes”.

Torino President Urbano Cairo ruled out the prospect of selling Belotti to Juve ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Mole, and Allegri felt the striker – although “a great champion and Italy’s future” – was not the right fit for the Bianconeri.

“Belotti and Mihajlovic? Belotti’s a great champion and Italy’s future. I know Sinisa comes to see us often, so he’ll be prepared for the game,” he said at a Press conference.

“My XI? It’s a pretty good problem because even I don’t know [my XI] yet. Today we’ll train and then we’ll see.

“I have players that allow me to change things, even if some are ahead of others.

“Buffon and Totti? Neto will play tomorrow. I won’t comment on Totti’s situation because he’s the only one that hasn’t spoken yet.

“He’s had an extraordinary career and he’s a unique player.

“Belotti and Higuain? You can’t play these two together, not even with glue.

“Marchisio had a great match on Wednesday and is returning to his usual level.

“I don’t think he’ll play tomorrow, but he’s made a big contribution and he’s coming back.

“Bonucci will play tomorrow. Dybala and Belotti are two of best talents in Europe.

“The Italian League is criticised so much, but everyone who comes here improves, especially from a tactical perspective, so much so that all the foreign players are coming here, to Italy.

“Buffon and Ronaldo are two great role models, Gigi even more than Ronaldo due to his age.

“They have great sincerity and professionalism, as well as great heads and sacrifice, which today’s young players have little of because they think they’re phenomena after 30 minutes.

“It takes great qualities and a great head to become a phenomenon.”

