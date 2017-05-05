Allegri: No renewal problem

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists “there are no problems” regarding his Juventus renewal and hopes for “a nice atmosphere” against Torino in Saturday’s Derby della Mole.

Allegri’s contract with Juve remains due to expire at the end of the season, while vandals painted offensive messages on the road leading up to Superga, the site of a plane crash that devastated the Grande Torino team, on Wednesday – 24 hours before the tragedy’s 78-year anniversary.

The Coach explained at a Press conference: “Atalanta, Monaco and Torino all play a fairly similar game, especially in terms of players. They each have great technique and pace in their teams.

“The derby? There’ll be a nice atmosphere, even for what happened during the Superga anniversary.

“In the face of tragedies, there’s only respect, there are no colours. The fans must behave well and be calm.

“There’s still a bit of the campaign to go before we can win the title, and we’ve yet to reach the Champions League final.

“We’d have to play the Coppa Italia before the [Champions League] final, plus many other matches. But we must get to the finish line first.

“The team are in a good mental and physical condition, the lads picked up a great result in Monaco, but we can do better in the return leg from a performance perspective.

“Getting to June won’t be easy. These 20 days must be had with great enthusiasm and desire to get to the end of the season because it doesn’t happen every year, and every moment has to be had the same as the last one.

“We’re thinking about what will happen tomorrow, not the season’s end.

“For now, thinking beyond the next game can put you off-track. We only have one certainty, the Coppa Italia final.

“The other final will be decided on Tuesday and the title will be decided once it’s mathematically the case.

“We’ll train and think about tomorrow, then Monaco. It’s useless to make predictions, so we’ll just go for it and nothing more than that.

“The derby will be a very difficult match, Torino are in good shape. They’ll be aggressive, but we won’t need to be in order to pick up a positive result.

“My renewal? It makes no sense to talk about it, neither now or before. We’ll meet when it’s possible, but there are no problems.

“Celebrations? If there’s going to be a celebration from now until the end of the season, we’ll do it.

“We work when we have to work and celebrate when we have to celebrate, but we’ll also have to be good at plugging in the plug.”

