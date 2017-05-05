Lazio ultras: Banter, not threats!

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s Curva Nord have claimed responsibility for hanging Roma mannequins outside the Colosseum but will not apologise as it was “healthy banter”.

Dummies of Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Daniele De Rossi were complimented by a message for Roma’s players to “sleep with the light on”, and those acts have since been confirmed as the work of the hardcore ‘Irriducibili’ segment of Lazio’s ultras.

“Amazed and stunned by such narrow-mindedness, from the sensationalism and animosity that creates Italian journalism,” read a statement from the group, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With the following note, the ‘Irriducibili’ of Lazio’s Curva Nord claim responsibility for the banner that appeared last night and clarify that everything should be confined to the healthy banter that creates the capital derby.

“There was no threat to any Roma player, there were inflatable dolls, which were aimed to highlight the depressive state of [Roma’s] fans and players on the other bank of the River Tiber.

“It represented the continuation, not the end, of some healthy banter, that now three derbies have now passed.

“The invitation for them to sleep with the light on was to prevent nightmares from disturbing their sleep, as is the case since May 26, 2013.

“We won’t apologise to anyone because, even if it’s bad for some, it’s all in the healthy right of deriding our eternal rivals.

“This Press release is born from a need to respond and protect ourselves from a Press that aims to manipulate, alarm and mystify, rather than publicise clear and correct information.

“See you in your next nightmare…”

Image courtesy lastampa.it

