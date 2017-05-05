Miha: Belotti a bit distracted

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic admits Andrea Belotti is “maybe a bit distracted” by the media frenzy and has urged the Torino striker to avoid trying too hard.

Belotti has failed to score in four of Torino’s last seven games, including his previous two, and Mihajlovic believes the Italian prodigy is becoming “obsessed” with goals as opposed to concentrating on playing “like he knows how”.

“Belotti? I’ve talked to him, I saw him a bit more obsessed with scoring goals,” the Coach said at a Press conference for Saturday’s Derby della Mole against Juventus.

“It mustn’t become an obsession, he must only be serene and calm.

“As long as he will be guided by generosity, he’ll be loved by his teammates.

“Maybe he’s a bit distracted by everything that’s going on, but he has to be calm because he’s having an extraordinary season.

“We all want him to be Capocannoniere, but the most important thing is the team.

“He shouldn’t think about scoring goals but only playing like he knows how.”

