Friday May 5 2017
Fiorentina in for Tonelli?
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly interested in Napoli centre-back Lorenzo Tonelli.

The defender joined the Partenopei from Empoli last summer, but he was injured when he arrived.

That meant he didn’t make his debut for the club until January 7, and he has only made three appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side in total - albeit scoring twice in those games.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, the Viola are keen to reinforce their defence for next season, and Tonelli has emerged as a concrete target.

Palmeiras Vitor Hugo is also on the shortlist, but with Gonzalo Rodriguez likely to leave; Fiorentina are likely to make more than one defensive signing.

