Friday May 5 2017
Milan owners meet mayor
By Football Italia staff

Milan directors Han Li and Marco Fassone met the mayor of the city today, according to reports.

A Chinese consortium completed a takeover of the Rossoneri last month, and Li has been in Italy this week, attending Milanello yesterday to speak with Fassone.

Today MilanNews reports that the pair met with Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, at Palazzo Marino.

It’s thought the meeting was just an introduction, but having good relations with the city is important for the future of the club.

Both Inter and the Diavolo lease Stadio San Siro from the city council, and both clubs are looking at modernising the famous old stadium.

