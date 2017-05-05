Inzaghi: ‘Berlusconi impossible at Milan’

Filippo Inzaghi thanks Milan for giving him his first job but admits it was “impossible” thanks to Silvio Berlusconi’s expectations.

The former striker was appointed as Coach in 2014, but he was sacked at the end of the season after his side could only finish 10th in Serie A.

Super Pippo is now rebuilding his reputation at Venezia, having just guided them to Serie B.

“Milan, Berlusconi and [Adriano] Galliani were absolutely my good fortune,” Inzaghi told Sky, in an interview which will be broadcast in its entirety tomorrow.

“I had a fantastic 15 years, I won everything and I got this great chance to Coach Milan.

“That year will prove to be crucial for my Coaching career, because it was difficult but it was also difficult for [Max] Allegri, for [Sinisa] Mihajlovic, it would have been difficult for anyone.

“So that year didn’t knock my conviction. Actually it reinforced it, because until the end the players were behind me.

“In the last three games we also beat Roma, who were fighting to get into the Champions League, and that reinforced that idea that this was my future.

“For that I will absolutely always be grateful to Berlusconi and Galliani.

“In the big teams there’s no patience, but it’s normal that it’s like that. That wasn’t a Milan which could win, we didn’t have the players to win but the President’s expectation was to win… it was impossible.

“It’s his choice though, I have no problems. It’s clear that I want to get to that level again, to work, to express myself and to demonstrate my qualities.

“It’s clear that Milan have given me so much, but then when you think of the future you can’t think of statements like that [returning], so the best thing for me is just to work well.

“Going forward I’ll always look to choose suitable environments.

“I need to have a strong club behind me, and a strong squad. Then, along with my staff who I think are of a high standard, I can make a difference.

“To Coach I need to have these pre-conditions, if they aren’t there I’ll just stay at home, I won’t run that risk any more.”

