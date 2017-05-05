Juventus name squad for Torino

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have named their squad to face Torino, with only Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca unavailable.

The Bianconeri can practically secure the Scudetto with a win over their city rivals tomorrow, as they’d be nine points clear with nine to play.

Indeed, should they win and Roma fail to beat Milan in the Sunday night match the title would go to the Old Lady for a sixth consecutive season.

Coach Max Allegri has already confirmed that Gianluigi Buffon will be rested, but the goalkeeper is in the squad regardless.

Aside from Pjaca and Rugani, Juve have no injury concerns, though there may be some rotation ahead of the Champions League second leg with Monaco.

Juventus squad to face Torino: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuaín, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero, Mandragora

