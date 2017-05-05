Buffon: ‘Morata move a disappointment’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon admits “it was a disappointment for me” when Real Madrid bought Alvaro Morata back from Juventus.

The striker spent two seasons with the Bianconeri, but the original deal which took him to Turin contained a buyback clause, which Los Merengues activated last summer.

“It took him a couple of months to adapt, it’s normal,” Buffon told Real Madrid TV.

“He learned perfectly how to move on an Italian pitch and it’s different to in Spain. Juventus play in a different way to Real Madrid.

“His transfer? It was a disappointment for me, because he possesses great talent and is at an age where he can mature definitively and consecrate himself.

“He could have become the main man for Juventus. Fate has rewarded him, that’s how life is, if you conduct yourself well you will get satisfaction.

“All lads who aren’t mature yet live various situations to the extreme. They live with great joy or with great depression if things aren’t going well.

“Alvaro had some negative thoughts in his last period at Juve, we talked about it a bit because I felt sorry for him, he was a lad I really liked and I wanted to help him and give him security.

“He deserved the help of a teammate, and I have huge affection for him.

“His best goal? The one in the Coppa Italia final.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more