Garcia: ‘Totti to OM? Maybe…’

By Football Italia staff

Rudi Garcia refuses to be drawn on the idea of Roma captain Francesco Totti joining Marseille - “everything is possible…”

It was announced this week that the Giallorossi legend will hang up his boots to take up a role as a director.

However, the announcement came from sporting director Monchi, leading some to suggest Er Pupone may want to play on.

“As long as Francesco hasn’t given his opinion on the issue we can’t decide,” Garcia said in his Press conference today, referring to Totti as ‘my former captain’.

“He could continue to play next season. I’ll talk about it when he has decided what to do.

“Marseille? He’s a fantastic player, for now his future is on the Roma board. After that everything is possible, all the time and at every level.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more