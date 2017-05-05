Manolas agent won’t discuss Inter

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas’ agent won’t comment on rumours his client could join Inter - “right now he’s a Roma player”.

It has been suggested that Giallorossi Coach Luciano Spalletti could take over on the Nerazzurri bench, as his contract in the capital expires at the end of the season.

In addition, rumours have been flying that Manolas could follow him to San Siro, but the Greek defender’s agent won’t comment.

“Right now Spalletti is the Roma Coach and Manolas is a Roma player,” Ioannis Evangelopoulos told FCInter1908.it.

“If Spalletti becomes Inter Coach and the Nerazzurri decide to buy Kostas then we can talk about, obviously at the point Roma decide to sell him.

“At the moment there’s nothing else to say.”

