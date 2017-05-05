Ones to watch in Week 35

By Football Italia staff

It could be a decisive week in the Serie A season, as the Scudetto could be settled and the Europa League race hots up.

With only four games to go, there are crucial games at the top and the bottom of the League, as we could see Palermo relegated and Juventus crowned champions.

Here’s what to look out for in Week 35.

Juventus on the brink

Juventus face their city rivals Torino on Saturday night, and a win over the Granata would effectively seal the Scudetto.

Max Allegri’s side currently sit nine points clear with 12 to be played for, so would need just a single point from their last three games.

If Roma are to maintain even the slightest hope of winning a first title since 2001, they need Torino to do them a favour on Saturday, and Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side will certainly be keen to oblige…

Win or bust at San Siro

Roma will have problems of their own though, as they travel to San Siro to face Milan.

The Rossoneri have Inter and Fiorentina breathing down their necks for the final Europa League spot, and cannot afford to drop points.

At the same time, Luciano Spalletti’s side will take to the field already knowing the Juve result, and if the Old Lady has triumphed then only a win would keep the title race mathematically alive.

The Giallorossi face the leaders at home in Week 36, but any slight hopes of an extraordinary late revival would be snuffed out if they can’t win at San Siro.

Pioli and Juric in the balance

It’s a similar story at Marassi on Sunday afternoon, as Genoa welcome Inter with both sides desperate for three points.

Grifone Coach Ivan Juric left his Press conference in tears after the Chievo defeat, with his side having taken just one point from their last seven games.

Relegation to Serie B is suddenly a very real possibility, and tensions are running high at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The Grifone lie bottom of the form table based on the last six games, but on that basis Inter are 18th.

No wins in that time has seen them fall from Champions League outsiders to a side struggling even for Europa League qualification.

They’re currently three points behind Milan and one ahead of Fiorentina, if they don’t get three points here it could sound the death knell for their season, and for Coach Stefano Pioli.

Crotone’s big opportunity

Had the season started six games ago, it would be Crotone rather than Milan occupying the final Europa League slot.

Unfortunately for the Sqauli, the season started 34 games ago and they’re currently four points from safety in 18th-place.

However, Davide Nicola’s men face already relegated Pescara this weekend, while Empoli welcome Bologna and Genoa take on Inter.

It’s been an incredible run for Crotone, but the pressure is on this weekend. Three points would make survival a real possibility.

Napoli can go second

Napoli will go second if they beat Cagliari on Saturday evening, a position which guarantees automatic Champions League qualification.

Italian sides have consistently struggled to negotiate the play-off, so finishing as runner-up could well be crucial.

Roma would leapfrog them again if they defeat Milan on Sunday, but with pressure from above and below them, Luciano Spalletti’s men could crack…

