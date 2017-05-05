‘San Siro meeting ASAP’

By Football Italia staff

Milan confirm they want to address the issue of San Siro “as soon as possible”, having met the mayor today.

Two of the Rossoneri’s new directors, Han Li and Marco Fassone, met with Giuseppe Sala today, and the club has released a statement this evening.

“This afternoon at Palazzo Marino, David Han Li, Executive Director and board member of AC Milan; and Marco Fassone, CEO of AC Milan; met with the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala,” the Diavolo announced on their website.

“The meeting, which took place in a very cordial atmosphere, was usual to establish a dialogue and at the same time to start addressing some subjects dear to the Amministrazione Comunale.

“In the course of the meeting, the mayor explained how important sport and sporting events are to Milan at every level.

“In particular, Sala recalled the great passion for football which exists in Milan and hoped that the ‘new Milan’ could continue to be a top-level team, able to reach the top in the League and in international tournaments.

“Fassone and Han Li illustrated the corporate strategies they intend to implement, and agreed with the mayor on the importance of the Stadio [Giuseppe] Meazza, and the opportunity to open a dialogue as soon as possible to address this issue.”

