Friday May 5 2017
Muntari ban overturned
By Football Italia staff

The FIGC’s appeals court has overturned Sulley Muntari’s one-match ban, so he’ll be available for Pescara this weekend.

The midfielder was given a suspension after he walked off against Cagliari, having been the victim of racist abuse.

The decision to sanction the former Milan man brought condemnation from around the world, but the FIGC's Corto Sportivo d'Appello has tonight overturned the decision by the Lega Serie A.

A statement notes that the court spoke to referee Daniele Minelli and decided "due to the particular delicacy of the subject matter and the inherent personal rights of the man before the athlete" to "verify the admissability of the appeal, with the effect of cancelling the one-day suspension".

That means Muntari will be available to face Crotone this weekend.

