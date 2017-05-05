Maldini: ‘I won’t return to Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini will “absolutely not” be joining the new Milan board - “I made a decision and I think it was right”.

The Rossoneri legend refused to be involved with Yonghong Li and his consortium, explaining that he didn’t agree with the structure and hadn’t met the incoming owners.

“Could I join the new Milan? Absolutely not,” Maldini said in an interview with Sky this evening.

“I made my decision a long time ago and I think it was right and considered. I spoke to them in October, the closing was last month, my doubts remain.

“Of course there’s always the love for this team, also sadness for the end of the Berlusconi era that brought incredible emotions to the fans and players.

“I hope Milan can return to more or less those levels, to acceptable standards. There was a meeting and it didn’t go well, I’m not going to cause problems beyond that.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to express my view without being tied to anything which would change my idea.

“I could be right or wrong, but my thinking was that independence is the most important thing in my career and I don’t want to change that.”

Juventus couldn’t find room for Alessandro Del Piero, while Francesco Totti’s retirement was announced by Roma this week, are club legends a problem for directors?

“We’re cumbersome in that sense, what happens at the end of the career of a club symbol is that the club’s projects have to coincide with the player.

“I was a starter until the end and that’s what I wanted: to stop as a protagonist.

“You have to prepare for your farewell to football, you can’t keep going until the bitter end. I’d never agree to be a bench player, it happened once in the derby under [Carlo] Ancelotti.

“I came on in the second half, but I hated it so much that I realised I could never accept a part time career, also in respect of what I’d done with Milan.”

Juve are close to reaching the Champions League final, having conceded just two goals in the competition, does their defence rival the great Rossoneri backline of the early 90s?

“I’d have to choose mine,” Maldini said.

“Not because they’re my friends, I have great respect for the Juve defenders but my teammates were a blessing to Milan for many years.

“Comparing the two eras is difficult, but Gigi [Buffon] is the best goalkeeper ever, for his longevity and what he still is on the pitch.

“Juventus are the best defensive team in Europe, like Milan they’ve put their faith in a group of Italians who have made the difference.”

