Juventus to drop Higuain?

By Football Italia staff

Reports tonight suggest Juventus could drop Gonzalo Higuain for the Torino match, switching to a 4-4-1-1.

The Bianconeri face their city rivals in the Derby della Mole tomorrow night, and a win would put them on the brink of the Scudetto.

Coach Max Allegri has already confirmed that Neto will replace Gianluigi Buffon in goal, but Sky is reporting there may be a more surprising exclusion.

Higuain could be rested for the match, with Mario Mandzukic replacing him at the head of the Juve attack.

That would mean a 4-4-1-1, with Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sturaro on the flanks, and Paulo Dybala as trequartista.

