Totti: ‘Future known in 20 days’

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti says “in 23 days you’ll know everything” after Roma announced that he’d be retiring.

Sporting director Monchi said this week that the Giallorossi captain would hang up his boots and become a director at the end of the current campaign, when his contract expires.

Some were surprised that the announcement came from the club and not Er Pupone himself, raising questions over whether he wants to continue.

Totti was spotted at a basketball match between Virtus Roma and Ravenna tonight, and was asked about his future.

"You'll know at the end of the season," Totti replied.

"You'll know everything in 23 days. You've waited a year..."

