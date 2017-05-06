Post new comment

As Luciano Spalletti nears the end of his contract, Andrea Tallarita looks at how the Romans will remember his second spell.

Back in December last year, when Luciano Spalletti first announced that a failure to win trophies might lead him to leave Roma at the end of the season, there was widespread outrage among the fans.

The response seemed understandable. This was, after all, the Coach who had finally given the Wolves a semblance of stability after the shambling projects of Luis Enrique, Zdenek Zeman and Rudi Garcia. The club had to lock him down – said the Romanisti – right there, and right then.

Nearing the end of the season now, after all the seasonal objectives have been compromised (except for second place – and that's a maybe), the atmosphere has changed substantially. Spalletti will walk out of Trigoria's doors and it will be a day like any other.

Albert Camus closed The Outsider with a phrase that suits the Tuscan very well: “For everything to be complete, and so that I don't feel alone, all I could wish for was a wide audience on the day of my execution, and for them to welcome me with cries of hate.”

But there will be no cries of hate for you, Luciano, no hissing and booing like there was for Rudi and Luis. And there will be no-one to pay you honours, like some did for Zeman.

You'll be remembered, and forever, for that astonishing first spell in the mid-2000s, turning Europe upside down with beautiful, revolutionary football. This re-hashed second act will likely be forgotten: there were not enough memorable victories, not enough memorable failures.

Spalletti did exactly what one might expect of a squad with Roma's quality. He neither surprised nor disappointed, walks away neither a failure nor a success. He could have done much better in Europe, but then he could have done a lot worse when adjusting to the injury of Alessandro Florenzi or the departure of Mohamed Salah for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 58-year-old once said that he came back to Rome to 'finish what he started'. The only thing that really changed was the attitude. The Coach set up an unusually spartan atmosphere in training, took a tough stance with the players, and turned into a shark any time the team's mindset faltered.

This approach led him to some famous clashes (hello, Francesco Totti) but there was vision behind it. Spalletti was trying to fix Roma's most chronic ailment of all, their so-called 'mentality'. He was trying to turn a club that too often choked when the stage-lights came on into a ruthless winning automaton, like Juventus.

This treatment never yielded the desired results, and this is Spalletti's only true failure. His flailing, his fretting, his yelling, his roll-on-the-floor despair, his You-shut-up-Francesco talks, were all never enough (or never right) to turn the wild wolf into the war-horse. Roma are still as unfit to face big games today as when he first left them.

Spalletti's latest spell was the Difficult Second Album syndrome applied to football, it was Napoleon III's Second Empire, it was Joss Whedon's Age of Ultron, it was an alternate, an imitation, a pale attempt at capturing glories of a recent and yet already bygone era. Leave now, Luciano, and become the first in Roma's history to do so in an indifferent silence.

