Morata: 'Juve debt to Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata admits he is “in debt” with Real Madrid after helping Juventus knock them out of the Champions League – and could make up for it in the Final.

The striker spent two years in Turin before the Merengues activated their buy-back clause, though he has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu.

“When I left Real Madrid, I promised to myself that I would return with more experience, because the best players in the world are here,” Morata told Real Madrid TV.

“I immediately got injured at Juve and missed pre-season training, so I took that time to learn the Italian language, watching films and other ways of settling in.

“I worked hard to adapt and we straight away won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia. I was well-loved by the fans.”

Morata helped Juventus knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League semi-final in 2015.

“It was destiny. I suffered a great deal about that goal, as I’d have preferred to score against any other club than Real Madrid. I owe them a debt for that.

“The deal for my return to Madrid was agreed when I was at Euro 2016 with Spain. My agent told me they were offering a new contract and wanted to keep me.

“Real Madrid believed in me and I’d been waiting to hear that for a long time. I had gone away to gain experience, but I couldn’t hold back at my presentation.”

Juventus beat Monaco 2-0 away from home in the first leg of their semi-final, whereas Real Madrid swept Atletico Madrid aside 3-0, making them the favourites to reach the Final in Cardiff.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more