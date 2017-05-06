Bernabeu hosts Spain-Italy qualifier

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s crucial World Cup qualifier with Spain on September 2 will be at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid – where the Azzurri won the 1982 trophy.

The two sides are joint top of Group G, having won all their games so far except for their 1-1 draw in Turin’s Juventus Stadium.

September’s showdown is expected to be decisive for the top spot, which will ensure automatic qualification for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The runners-up have to go through a play-off round.

The Santiago Bernabeu stadium has very strong connotations for Italy fans, as it is here that the Azzurri beat West Germany 3-1 to win the 1982 World Cup.

Spain have not played at Real Madrid’s home arena since hosting Turkey in another World Cup qualifier in March 2009.

