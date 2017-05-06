Conti 'ready for a big club'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti “is ready for a big club and staying with Atalanta would make no sense,” said his agent, but denied any talks with Juventus.

The 23-year-old right-back has scored seven Serie A goals with four assists in 30 appearances this season.

“I hope to see him at a big club, as he has proved he is ready for the best teams in Europe,” agent Mario Giuffredi told TMW Radio.

“He is waiting for a big club and a contract of a certain level: staying with Atalanta would make no sense.”

Conti has been linked with numerous sides, including Chelsea and Juventus.

“I have never spoken to Juventus about him. Obviously, it’d be a destination he would appreciate, but right now the Bianconeri have other ideas in mind.”

Juve have already snapped up Conti’s Atalanta teammate Mattia Caldara, leaving him on loan in Bergamo until 2018.

They own Leonardo Spinazzola and he is finding success while on loan with Atalanta this season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more