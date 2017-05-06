Man City bid €70m for Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City are ready to pay €70m for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and Italian papers suggest the Bianconeri would accept.

The Brazilian was only signed from FC Porto in the summer of 2015 for €26m, so this move would triple their investment in just two years.

On the other hand, aged just 26, it would be risky to sell when he’s not even in the Brazil squad yet and has more to give.

According to Tuttosport, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of Alex Sandro and the club is prepared to shell out €60m plus numerous bonuses that would add on another €10m.

He has also been linked with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, this season providing two goals and five assists in 38 competitive appearances.

Tuttosport also note that if Juventus do cash in on Alex Sandro, the alternatives are Roma wing-back Emerson Palmieri and Atletico Madrid’s more experienced Filipe Luis.

Juve have long been linked with Milan’s versatile figure Mattia De Sciglio, whose contract is due to expire in June 2018, as he can play on the left or right in defence or as a winger.

