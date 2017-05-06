Manolas future 'depends on Roma'

By Football Italia staff

The future of Kostas Manolas “will be decided by the club, it doesn’t depend on us,” said his agent amid Inter rumours. “There are no meetings.”

The centre-back has repeatedly been linked with a move away this summer, with Inter the favourites ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

“Kostas has a contract with Roma until June 30 2019, thus we must consider him a Giallorossi player,” agent Ioannis Evangelopoulos told Tuttomercatoweb.

“There are no meetings planned with Roma or (new director of sport) Monchi. A sale? That does not depend on us. As I said, Kostas is a Roma player, therefore the club will decide.”

Evangelopoulos was also questioned by fcinter1908.it about the repeated rumours of a Nerazzurri switch, especially if Luciano Spalletti takes over from Stefano Pioli.

“Currently Spalletti is the Coach of Roma and Manolas is a Roma player. If Spalletti becomes the Inter Coach and the Nerazzurri decided to buy Kostas, then we could talk about it, obviously when Roma decides to sell him.

“At the moment, I can say nothing more.”

