Sensi: 'Totti President of Roma'

By Football Italia staff

“If James Pallotta is incapable of being the President of Roma, he ought to nominate Francesco Totti to the role,” declared Rosella Sensi.

This week new director of sport Monchi confirmed publicly that Totti’s playing contract will not be renewed, so as of June 30 2017 he will cease to be a football player.

Instead, the contract lasts for another six years with an undefined directorial role, though Totti has notably refused to confirm whether he’ll retire or play somewhere else.

“I am stunned that a club like Roma can treat Totti like this. He is a symbol of Roma and no other club in the world has someone who compares to him,” former President Sensi told Rainews24.

“This is all due to the lack of a Presidential figure, as Pallotta is too far away in America. He should’ve been more present for the club.

“If Pallotta is incapable of being the President of Roma, then he ought to nominate Totti to the role.”

Sensi also commented on the imminent expiry of Coach Luciano Spalletti’s contract.

“I worked with Spalletti and know his capabilities. He needs someone who tells him certain things that you cannot say in January. Right now, I see Spalletti is just empty. He didn’t understand Totti and shouldn’t have dealt with him like this.

“Are Roma accelerating Totti’s farewell to ensure a Spalletti renewal? If that were the case, I’d prefer that neither of them remain, because a great Coach must be able to deal with everyone, otherwise he’s not a great Coach.”

Image via asroma

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more