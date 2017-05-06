Pioli house-hunting for Fiorentina?

By Football Italia staff

Current Inter Coach Stefano Pioli is very close to the Fiorentina bench and even seeking a house in the area, claims La Nazione newspaper.

The tactician has emerged as the hot favourite ahead of Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco for the Viola bench.

According to Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, Pioli is currently looking for a home in the city and signed up with a specialist agency.

Fiorentina may well have to pay a €3m penalty to release him from his Inter contract, although the Nerazzurri do not seem particularly intent on keeping the Coach.

Paulo Sousa’s contract with Fiorentina expires in June and the club made it clear there would be no renewal.

