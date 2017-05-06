Milan go all-in on Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Milan have realised Alvaro Morata is too expensive, so are focusing on a €35m bid for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, it’s reported.

The search for a new centre-forward is no secret, as Carlos Bacca is unsuited to Coach Vincenzo Montella’s style of football.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid hitman Morata is the first choice, but his €70m price-tag and competition from Chelsea make it unlikely.

Instead, the Rossoneri are piling all their resources on to getting Kalinic from Fiorentina.

The 29-year-old Croatia international was already close to a departure in January for Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, but refused to make the move east.

Although he has a €50m release clause, it’s likely the Viola would be prepared to sell for €35m.

This season Kalinic contributed 19 goals and four assists in 39 competitive games for Fiorentina.

He came to Florence from Dnipro for €5.5m in the summer of 2015.

