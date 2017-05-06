Handanovic to Man Utd, Oblak Inter?

By Football Italia staff

If Inter sell Samir Handanovic to Manchester United, they are ready to target Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak for €20m, claim Mediaset Premium.

The Slovanian shot-stopper only recently signed a new contract to June 2019, but also hired agent Fali Ramadani, implying he is seeking a more international profile.

Despite regularly being one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, Handanovic has never played in the Champions League and wants to end that taboo.

According to Mediaset Premium, if David De Gea goes to Real Madrid, then Handanovic is first in line for Jose Mourinho as his replacement at Old Trafford.

In turn, Inter would look towards Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Oblak, whose price-tag is at least €20m.

However, this would seem to be a very low sum for the Slovenian, who has effectively replaced Handanovic for the international team.

His cost is more likely to be €35m, as he is under contract until June 2021.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more