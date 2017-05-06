Montella: 'Milan-De Sciglio ceasefire'

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella urged Milan fans to accept “a ceasefire” with Mattia De Sciglio after jeers and threats.

The full-back was booed off the field during the recent 2-1 home defeat to Empoli, then had his car surrounded by an angry mob in the parking lot afterwards.

They were protesting that De Sciglio has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, as his contract with Milan expires in June 2018.

“De Sciglio is much admired by the technical staff and the club,” assured Montella in his Press conference.

“He went through a tough time, is very sensitive and professional. I expect the fans to always be encouraging of their players and me. When a player is jeered, then I feel that I’m being jeered too. I hope there is a ceasefire. Where and when we need him, I hope there will not be a tense atmosphere and then at the end of the year, along with the public too, we’ll decide what to do with De Sciglio.”

Montella also commented on reports Gianluigi Donnarumma would be given the captain’s armband if he signed a new Milan deal.

“He’s like a child, that’s my first thought. I am contrary in general to the idea that goalkeepers hould be captains. The captain has to be someone who helps keep everyone in check and marshals the troops.”

