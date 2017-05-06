NEWS
Saturday May 6 2017
Hull City to pay €12m for Ranocchia
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly told Hull City they can keep Andrea Ranocchia for €12m (around £10m) after a successful loan.

The defender made the move in January and has settled into Premier League life surprisingly well, his two goals and two assists in 13 games making him a fan favourite.

He had been relegated to the fringes of the Inter squad, often mocked by his own supporters for mistakes.

According to the Daily Mirror, Hull City want to make the transfer permanent and Inter have set a price-tag of €12m (circa £10m).

Centre-back Ranocchia is still only 29 years old and is under contract with the Nerazzurri until June 2019.

