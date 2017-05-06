Lazio: 'Media prejudice against fans'

Lazio insist hanging mannequins with Roma shirts and a threatening message was “banter” misunderstood due to “prejudice” against their fans.

The ultras from the Curva Nord eventually confessed to the macabre tableau that appeared hanging off a bridge near to the Colosseum.

Dummies wearing the jerseys of Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Daniele De Rossi were strung up from nooses with a huge banner reading: ‘Some advice, no offence… sleep with the light on!’

Lazio released a statement distancing themselves from this behaviour and many other Aquile fans condemned it, but their spokesman Arturo Diaconale had a slightly different approach on Radio Incontro Olympia.

“Lazio condemn all forms of violence or incitement to violence. However, there is an objective consistency with the previous Curva Nord banners in the derby.

“Lazio fans see themselves as the ‘ghosts’ haunting Roma. It’s banter that has always existed after every derby. In the old days, we always used to have mock funerals after a team lost.

“I personally do not share the imagery of hanging even for a joke. It’s difficult to explain all this to the national media who do not live the reality of Rome.

“In my view we should, on the one hand, understand that this is part of a long-running tradition and not make too big a deal of it, on the other we must avoid this, as it could damage not so much the club’s reputation, but that of its fans.

“We know that there is prejudice towards Lazio. I ask the fans to be careful, because at times good intentions can be misunderstood. The media is blowing this out of proportion and we must be aware that we’re at the centre of an operation to exploit the situation.

“We must not respond, as the less we say, the better. We can’t ruin this wonderful season, so let’s see it through in the best possible way.”

