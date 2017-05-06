Hamsik ready for Napoli-Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik is in the Napoli squad, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be fit enough to start against Cagliari today.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Hamsik has been training separately from his teammates over the past few days due to an on-going injury concern.

The captain is named in the squad, while Lorenzo Tonelli and young striker Leandrinho are also included.

Kalidou Koulibaly sits out a ban in defence, so Vlad Chiriches or Nikola Maksimovic are expected to step in.

Napoli squad for Cagliari: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Tonelli, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic; Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski; Giaccherini, Leandrinho, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Pavoletti

