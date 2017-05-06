Pioli: 'Time for Inter to win'

Stefano Pioli warns Inter shouldn’t need Europe to motivate them against Genoa. “The moment has arrived for us to win, because we’re a prestigious club.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT).

“I hope the moment has arrived for us to win. We’ll see about the tactical and line-up choices tomorrow morning,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We haven’t won for too long now and the objective is clear. There was no need for me to motivate the players, we just need to be realistic. We are Inter and it is our duty to get back to winning ways. We worked well during the week, but what counts is tomorrow’s performance on the pitch.

“There has been a dip, but it was not a physical issue, as our statistics show us the players are in better shape than ever. This isn’t the right moment to look over our shoulders, as we’ve wasted too much time doing that already. This is the time to win.”

This week, Danilo D’Ambrosio said Inter had “let go” after the draw with Torino effectively ended hopes of a Champions League spot, amassing just two points from the last six rounds.

“Clearly that would’ve been a big mistake, because nothing was over after Torino. I think the break for international duty was not helpful, but this is not the time for that. We have to focus on tomorrow’s game against an opponent that will do everything to emerge from their own difficult moment.

“Our fans are doing everything to support the team, they really do deserve first place, so we must prove ourselves worthy of them, even if not this season. The campaign can at least bring valuable experience to the side.

“The Europa League is not really the issue. What matters is that we are wearing the Inter shirt and that ought to be all the motivation anyone needs. We are a prestigious club and that’s why we play to win.”

There are rumours Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa could even start tomorrow against Genoa, while Jeison Murillo is suspended, Cristian Ansaldi and Joao Miranda not fully fit.

“I have to choose the best line-up. We have some players missing at the back, but there’s no lack of options up front. Gabigol has improved a great deal and will fight it out with the others.

“Marco Andreolli did well when he came off the bench against Napoli and I think this will be his moment.”

Pioli was asked about his future and the constant speculation over who will replace him at San Siro.

“Clearly at the end of the season we will meet with the club and see if they are happy with my work. That’s the case at every team all over the world. Right now, though, we must remain concentrated and it’d be a pity to end the season on a negative note. As for the future, que sera sera.

“I do not talk about rumours, but only reality. The club has and continues to put its faith in me. All I’ve seen from the club is confirmation of faith and respect.

“Results make all the difference. Without Milan scoring at the last second in the Derby, your evaluation of Inter would be very different. With good results, you’re more likely to get good performances going forward.

“I ask the team to play well and get good results. My future is another matter entirely. I have faith in the players, they have quality and we must do everything to prove that on the pitch.”

