Gabigol to start Genoa-Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Joao Miranda, Cristian Ansaldi and Jeison Murillo are out of Inter’s trip to Genoa, but Marco Andreolli and Gabigol could start.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Murillo picked up a card in the 1-0 defeat to Napoli and is therefore suspended.

Miranda and Ansaldi have not recovered from injury and won’t even make the trip to Marassi.

Today Coach Stefano Pioli tested some interesting changes in the line-up during today’s training session, including Andreolli at centre-back and Davide Santon in place of Yuto Nagatomo.

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa was also used in the supporting trio behind Mauro Icardi.

The club paid €29.5m to sign the Brazilian from Santos over the summer, but has made just eight competitive appearances for Inter, scoring one goal.

His last appearance was for 15 minutes in the 3-1 defeat to Roma on February 26, sitting on the bench for the next eight games.

Inter squad for Genoa: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni, Radu; Andreolli, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo, Yao; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

