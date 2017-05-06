EDF 'must pay to quit Sassuolo'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo patron Giorgio Squinzi warns Coach Eusebio Di Francesco “will have to pay a penalty” to quit his contract early.

The tactician has been heavily linked with Fiorentina and even the Roma bench for next season.

“He has a contract to June 2019 with Sassuolo and in order to leave early he will have to pay a penalty,” Squinzi told Radio Bruno.

“As far as I am concerned, there’s nothing in it, but we’ll see what happens when we meet up. Di Francesco would have to come forward and tell us if he wants to leave.”

Sassuolo face Fiorentina tomorrow afternoon, so could Di Francesco be heading to the Viola?

“That’s not a problem that exists right now. I have a friendship with the Della Valle family, but I haven’t spoken to them over the last few days. For Sassuolo, tomorrow is a game just like any other.”

