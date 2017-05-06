Pasalic 'wants to stay at Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Pasalic “wants to stay at Milan, but it depends on their plans and the Chelsea evaluation,” said his agent.

The 22-year-old Croatia international joined Milan on loan this season and notched up four goals with one assist in 21 Serie A appearances.

“We have not yet had talks with the new directors, as they just arrived and for now have other priorities,” representative Marko Naletilic told Calciomercato.com.

“I do know the new Milan chiefs and we’ll meet up to discuss the situation at the end of the season. We are calm, there’s no rush.

“I haven’t talked to Antonio Conte about Pasalic either, as the last contact with Chelsea was two months ago. Mario is very happy at Milan and wants to stay, but it depends on many factors, including Chelsea’s plans and evaluation.

“Clearly the project will be important for us and how much space Pasalic will have within that. For his growth process, it is fundamental that he plays regularly and is taken into consideration.”

