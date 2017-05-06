Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, as Napoli host Cagliari to seek second place and it’s the Derby della Mole, Juventus-Torino.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog here.

To keep a closer eye on the individual statistics from each game, use our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) at the Stadio San Paolo when Napoli push for second place and automatic Champions League qualification by hosting Cagliari.

The Sardinians are mathematically safe from the drop, so have nothing but pride and entertainment to play for.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), Juventus see their Serie A all-time home record of consecutive victories put at risk by local rivals Torino.

It’s the Derby della Mole, a bitter showdown at the best of times, as Andrea Belotti and co want to upset the Bianconeri on their way towards a possible Treble.

Live Blog Serie A Super Saturday

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more